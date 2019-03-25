Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to avoid losing streak

Vasilevskiy will start Monday's home matchup with the Bruins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Boston has been the league's hottest team outside of Tampa Bay for a while now, but that's still not enough reason to look away from Vasilevskiy given the incredible season he's having. The 24-year-old netminder is squarely in the running for the Vezina Trophy with a 36-9-4 record, 2.33 GAA and .928 save percentage. He gave up four goals in a loss to the Blues last time out and will be looking to avoid his first two-game regulation losing streak of the season.

