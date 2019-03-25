Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to avoid losing streak
Vasilevskiy will start Monday's home matchup with the Bruins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Boston has been the league's hottest team outside of Tampa Bay for a while now, but that's still not enough reason to look away from Vasilevskiy given the incredible season he's having. The 24-year-old netminder is squarely in the running for the Vezina Trophy with a 36-9-4 record, 2.33 GAA and .928 save percentage. He gave up four goals in a loss to the Blues last time out and will be looking to avoid his first two-game regulation losing streak of the season.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ends hot streak•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sets club record in OT win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In D.C. to face Caps•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins fourth straight•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...