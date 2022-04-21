Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy is in the midst of an unusually poor stretch -- he's 0-4-1 with a 3.66 GAA and an .887 save percentage in his last six games. It'll be a tough task to get back on track versus the Maple Leafs, who started his skid by putting six goals behind him April 4.