Vasilevskiy will be between the road pipes in Game 4 versus the Canadiens on Sunday, per Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

Vasilevskiy and his team went down 2-1 in the series in Friday's Game 3 after Lane Hutson fired the puck from the point past the Russian netminder in the 3-2 overtime win for Montreal. Vasilevskiy has conceded nine goals on 75 shots (.880 save percentage) so far in this first-round series, so if the Lightning have any chance of turning the tide, Vasilevskiy will have to be at the top of his game against a potent Canadiens offense.