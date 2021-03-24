Vasilevskiy will protect the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vasilevskiy has an 11-game win streak, matching a team record set by Louis Domingue in 2019. Should he win Tuesday's contest, Vasilevskiy would hold the record outright. During his hot run, he's posted a stellar 1.70 GAA and a .938 save percentage.