Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to right ship
Vasilevskiy will return to the cage for Thursday's home start against the Golden Knights, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy is in the midst of the worst stretch of an otherwise stellar campaign, having watched the puck travel past him 15 times over his past three starts. Still, the guy should get a free pass seeing as how he's posted a tidy 2.18 GAA and .930 save percentage to complement 27 wins through 37 games. Thursday's date with the Golden Knights should be no walk in the park, though, since Vegas is well coached, aggressive on the forecheck and seemingly possessing an insatiable drive to make the playoffs in its inaugural season.
