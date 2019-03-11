Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to start new streak

Vasilevskiy will start Monday's showdown with Toronto, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy had a 10-game win streak snapped by the Wild in his last start, but his 31-8-4 record suggests he's likely to start a new such streak here. Most goalies would be sweating a road matchup with a Maple Leafs team that's averaging 3.62 goals per game in its own building, but Vasilevskiy's owners should roll full speed ahead with the likely Vezina Trophy candidate.

More News
Our Latest Stories