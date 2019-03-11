Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to start new streak

Vasilevskiy will start Monday's showdown with Toronto, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy had a 10-game win streak snapped by the Wild in his last start, but his 31-8-4 record suggests he's likely to start a new such streak here. Most goalies would be sweating a road matchup with a Maple Leafs team that's averaging 3.62 goals per game in its own building, but Vasilevskiy's owners should roll full speed ahead with the likely Vezina Trophy candidate.