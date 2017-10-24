Vasilevskiy will make his ninth start of the season in Tuesday's road game against the Hurricanes, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has been absolutely on fire lately, allowing just four goals on 132 shots on his way to four wins in as many starts. The Russian goalie seems to be truly embracing his first season as the Bolts unquestioned starter and he'll look to keep rolling Tuesday against a Carolina team that is averaging 2.67 goals per game thus far.