Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to stay hot

Vasilevskiy will patrol the road crease for Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has been perfect in his past five starts, going 5-0-0 along with a 2.00 GAA and .928 save percentage in that span. The Russian will draw a tough matchup Tuesday, however, facing a Penguins offense that ranks seventh in the league in goals per game this campaign (3.30).

