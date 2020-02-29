Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looks to break slump Saturday
Vasilevskiy will tend the home twine Saturday versus the Flames, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy's 21-game unbeaten streak ended, and now he's lost three straight games, posting a 5.46 GAA and an .835 save percentage in the process. He won't stay in this slump for long, but his cost in daily-fantasy formats makes him a high-risk play, especially because the Flames have scored three or more goals in 10 straight contests.
