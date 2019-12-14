Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looks to stay hot vs. Caps
Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal in Saturday's matchup against the Capitals, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has been on top of his game lately, recording a .958 save percentage over his last three starts -- all wins. The 23-year-old has a tall task ahead, though, as Washington leads the league with 3.59 goals per road game while its traveling power play ranks second (27.5 percent).
