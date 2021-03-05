Vasilevskiy will protect the road net in Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, per the NHL's official media site.

Vasilevskiy has enters Thursday's game with three straight shutouts, turning aside 73 shots in that stretch. He'll look to keep it rolling against a surprising Blackhawks team. The Blackhawks have won six of their last eight games, though it's worth noting that three of those victories were against the Red Wings. Nevertheless, they rank 12th in the league with 3.13 goals per contest.