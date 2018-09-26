Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Loses again Tuesday

Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 preseason defeat against the Panthers on Tuesday.

The Lightning netminder has given up seven goals on 63 shots in two preseason losses. Still, that's not likely to turn too many fantasy owners off the Vezina Trophy finalist. He went 44-17-3 with a .920 save percentage, 2.62 GAA and a league-leading eight shutouts in 2017-18. Don't let these preseason performances drop Vasilevskiy on your draft board.