Vasilevskiy made 33 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The loss snapped his nine-game win streak. Vaslievskiy made several 10-bell saves, including a big stop on a Kevin Shattenkirk breakaway in the first and several from in-close in the third. He's been an excellent fantasy netminder, allowing two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight games.