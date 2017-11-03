Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Loses for first time in 10 games
Vasilevskiy made 33 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.
The loss snapped his nine-game win streak. Vaslievskiy made several 10-bell saves, including a big stop on a Kevin Shattenkirk breakaway in the first and several from in-close in the third. He's been an excellent fantasy netminder, allowing two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight games.
