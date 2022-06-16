Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 38 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Lightning were outplayed early on, as the Avalanche struck three times in the first period. Vasilevskiy settled in after that, but he gave up the decisive goal 1:23 into overtime. He's now 12-6 with a 2.36 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 18 playoff contests. He's often struggled in series openers this year, only to find a groove after that, so it's reasonable to expect the 27-year-old to bounce back in Saturday's Game 2.