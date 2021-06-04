Vasilevskiy gave up three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Vasilevskiy gave up a pair of goals in the second period, but the Lightning were able to overcome that deficit. Sebastian Aho then tallied his second goal of the game on a power play in overtime. The loss ended Vasielvskiy's three-game winning streak. The Russian netminder was a little bit off from his usual standard Thursday, but he'll look to rebound in Saturday's Game 4.