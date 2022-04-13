Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Stars.

This was one of Vasilevskiy's sharpest performances of late, but the Lightning's offense inexplicably couldn't solve Scott Wedgewood. The hard-luck loss was Vasilevskiy's fourth in a row, a span in which he's allowed 13 goals. He's down to 35-17-5 with a 2.43 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 57 appearances. The Lightning return home to face the Ducks on Thursday.