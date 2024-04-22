Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. The third goal was an empty-netter.

With the score tied 1-1 early in the third period, Vasilevskiy allowed a power-play goal to Carter Verhaeghe that eventually lead to a game-winning empty-netter by Matthew Tkachuk. The Lightning would eventually score with 10 seconds left to pull within one, but it would prove to be too late at that point. Vasilevskiy finished with a .926 save percentage while adding his third loss in a row. The 29-year-old netminder is the clear No. 1, so expect him to get all the starts throughout the playoffs.