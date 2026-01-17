Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 21 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Vasilevskiy was between the pipes for eight of the 11 wins during the Lightning's streak, which was snapped Friday. The 31-year-old netminder still hasn't allowed more than three goals since Dec. 20 versus the Hurricanes, a strong stretch of play that is what fantasy managers have come to expect from him. Vasilevskiy is at a 19-7-3 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 29 starts this season. The Lightning close out this five-game road trip in Dallas on Sunday.