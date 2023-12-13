Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Vasilevskiy's three-game winning streak came to an end. The Lightning scored first, but Andrei Kuzmenko tallied on the power play and Brock Boeser added a hat trick to lift the Canucks in the win. Vasilevskiy has allowed at least three goals in five of his eight appearances so far, going 4-4-0 with a 2.74 GAA and an .894 save percentage. He may still be shaking off some rust, and the Lightning seem fine with letting him play through it for now. They continue their road trip Thursday in Edmonton.