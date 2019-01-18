Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Loses to Leafs at home
Vasilevskiy made 27 saves but allowed three goals in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Toronto.
Rough outing for Vasilevskiy, as the Lightning netminder deserved a better result after keeping his team in the game with several highlight-reel saves in the third period. The 24-year-old has lost two of his past three starts, but even with the loss, his record remains an impressive 19-6-2 with a 2.48 GAA and .925 save percentage.
