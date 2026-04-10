Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in a 2-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

It was a playoff-style game, and it could be a preview of a Round One match-up come the postseason. Vasilevskiy is no longer in sole possession of the win title for NHL goalies -- Karel Vejmelka of Utah sits in a tie with Vasy with 37 wins. He may get a rest before season's end so he's ready for the playoffs, but the win title probably isn't his biggest worry. Vasilevskiy's overall stats sit no worse than third overall in any big category.