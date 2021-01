Vasilevskiy made 34 saves Thursday in a 1-0 overtime loss to Carolina.

Vasilevskiy matched Petr Mrazek save-for-save all night long in an epic goalie duel until Martin Necas one-timed a perfect saucer pass past him in OT. Vasilevsky has allowed just 10 goals in five starts so far and has been every part the top goalie in the NHL. Plug him in and let him ride.