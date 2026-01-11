default-cbs-image
Vasilevskiy made 18 saves in a 7-2 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

That was lucky seven wins in a row, without even rolling the dice. Vasilevskiy continues to deliver elite twinetending, with an 18-7-2 record, one shutout, 2.33 GAA and .913 save percentage. You know what to do.

