Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Main reason for team's win
Vasilevskiy made 42 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over Florida on Saturday night.
The Bolts owe the win to Vasilevskiy, who bailed them out time and time again. Great start for one of the best fantasy goalies in the game.
