Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in a 3-1 loss to Columbus in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Thursday.

His teammates dominated play to start the game and he didn't face his first shot until 12:33 of the first. Unfortunately for Vasilevskiy, his teammates kind of fell asleep after going up 1-0 and they were down 2-1 by the end of the first period. He also took a hit from Alexander Wennberg on the Jackets' third goal, but he seemed to be fine.