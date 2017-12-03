Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 25 saves in win
Vasilevskiy made 25 saves Saturday in a 5-2 win over San Jose.
After an absolutely dominating start to the season, Vasilevskiy has been a bit inconsistent since mid-November. He has alternated a win with a loss since Nov. 16 and now sits 4-3 in his last seven starts. But there may be a slice of light in this performance. Vasilevskiy finally faced fewer than 30 shots, something that hadn't happened since Nov. 16. He's far better when he faces fewer shots (or at least few enough to manage his fatigue). It's worth monitoring.
