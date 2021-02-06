Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Vasilevskiy gave up the lone goal to Vladislav Namestnikov exactly halfway through the first period. Friday's win is Vasilevskiy's fourth in a row -- he improved to 7-1-1 for the season. The Russian netminder has added a sterling 1.88 GAA and a .931 save percentage in nine games. The Lightning are off for the weekend before beginning a road trip Monday in Nashville.