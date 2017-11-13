Valilevskiy stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's win over the Ducks.

That's the third straight victory for Vasilevskiy, who advances to 13-1-1 on the season. The 23-year-old was excellent Wednesday against Chicago and he carried that strong play into Sunday's matchup against the Ducks. With the impressive start the Lightning have gotten off to, Valilevskiy is a must-start whenever he gets the nod. The Russian netminder owns a .930 save percentage and is well on his way to his busiest and most productive season yet.