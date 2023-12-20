Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over St. Louis.

Vasilevskiy held the Blues scoreless until Justin Faulk's power-play goal 15:57 into the third period, earning his fifth win in his last seven outings. The 29-year-old Vasilevskiy improved to 6-5-0 with a .904 save percentage and 2.83 GAA on the season. He'll likely be back between the pipes Thursday for a home matchup with the Golden Knights.