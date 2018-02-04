Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 31 saves to defeat Canucks

Vasilevskiy stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

With the Canucks pressing in the third period, Vasilevskiy came up with an impressive 15 saves to guide Tampa Bay to its fifth win in six games. The Russian netminder has won four straight contests, advancing to 31-9-2 on the season with a .930 save percentage. He's the clear Vezina Trophy favorite at this point and warrants a fantasy play whenever the Lightning are in action.