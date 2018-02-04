Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 31 saves to defeat Canucks
Vasilevskiy stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's win over Vancouver.
With the Canucks pressing in the third period, Vasilevskiy came up with an impressive 15 saves to guide Tampa Bay to its fifth win in six games. The Russian netminder has won four straight contests, advancing to 31-9-2 on the season with a .930 save percentage. He's the clear Vezina Trophy favorite at this point and warrants a fantasy play whenever the Lightning are in action.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In the cage Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 42 in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in goal against Flames•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Knocks off Flyers•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets final start before All-Star Game•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns in 40-save shutout against Hawks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...