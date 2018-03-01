Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 32 saves in Wednesday's OT loss

Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sabres.

An uncharacteristically sluggish night by the Tampa offense put Vasilevskiy in the loss column despite a strong effort on his part. The 23-year-old wraps up February with eight wins through 12 games and a .916 save percentage, but his numbers should improve in March once Ryan McDonagh (upper body) is ready to join the blue line corps in front of him.

