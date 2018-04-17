Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 36 saves in Game 3 loss
Vasilevskiy stopped 36 of 39 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils in Game 3.
Tampa didn't give its goalie a lot of help, playing chippy, undisciplined hockey in front of Vasilevskiy that led to seven New Jersey power plays, although he was able to keep the puck out of the net in six of them. The 23-year-old should be back between the pipes Wednesday as the Lightning look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.
