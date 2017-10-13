Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 36 saves in win over Penguins
Vasilevskiy stopped 36 of 40 shots in Thursday's win over the Penguins.
Vasilevskiy has given up at least three goals in all four of his starts thus far, but he's been incredibly busy and made some sensational saves. The 23-year-old has emerged as the go-to-guy in Tampa Bay after posting a .917 save percentage in 50 appearances last season. His rate stats should improve as the year wears on, but it's hard to complain about three victories in four starts. If the Russian netminder can take that another step forward this season, he could become an elite fantasy goalie on an offensively-loaded Lightning squad.
