Vasilevskiy stopped 50 of 54 shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over Edmonton.

Vasilevskiy delivered a remarkable performance versus a barrage of Edmonton shots, leading the Lightning to the victory despite being outshot 54-to-24. The 29-year-old netminder looks to have found his form after missing the first two months of the season -- Vasilevskiy is now 4-1-0 with a .930 save percentage over his last five outings. Overall, he's 5-4-0 with a .913 save percentage and 2.89 GAA on the season. The Lightning are back in action Saturday in Calgary, though they could turn to Jonas Johansson in net, giving Vasilevskiy a well-earned breather.