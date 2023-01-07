Vasilevskiy (illness) stopped 16 of 19 shots in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.

Vasilevskiy was a game-time decision because of the illness. Two of the three goals he surrendered were netted while Winnipeg was on the power play, and the Jets final marker was scored on an empty net. Vasilevskiy dropped to 16-10-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage in 27 games this season. He had won his previous three starts while allowing just five goals on 103 shots.