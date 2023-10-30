Vasilevskiy (back) is on schedule in his rehabilitation, according to Lightning coach Jon Cooper.

"He's on schedule and looks great, his spirits are great" Cooper told a group of media last Thursday. "I can't put a time table on it, but a few more weeks, right around Thanksgiving time. That's what we're hoping, so nothing's changed there." Vasy was even on the ice Sunday for a light workout as part of his rehab schedule. Cooper made it clear that Vasilevskiy will be back into the Bolts' line-up without a rehab stint in Syracuse (AHL), although that's always an option. Vasy is an intense competitor and is legendary in his preparation. If he says he's ready, he's ready.