Vasilevskiy made 42 saves in Monday's 7-1 loss to Florida.

Tampa Bay came out of the All-Star break very, very flat, and as a result Vasilevskiy faced a season high in shots for a regulation game -- the only time he saw more rubber was in a Nov. 3 shootout loss to Carolina, when he turned aside 52 of 55 shots. It was a rough way to start February, but the 28-year-old netminder still sports a 2,63 GAA and .916 save percentage on the season, and is tied for second in the NHL with 23 wins.