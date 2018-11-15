Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: May have suffered lower-body injury
Vasilevskiy will be evaluated by team doctors for a foot or ankle injury Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports -- though early indications are the goaltender suffered a fractured foot, per Darren Dreger of TSN.
Losing Vasilevskiy for any amount of time would be a significant blow for a club currently in contention for the Presidents' Trophy. The 24-year-old is second in the league in wins (nine) and is currently sporting career bests in GAA (2.30) and save percentage (.927). With the Russian netminder sidelined, Louis Domingue figures to take over the starting job, while Connor Ingram or Edward Pasquale will likely be called up from the minors to serve as the backup.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lit up by Senators•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In blue paint Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shines in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In net Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shuts down Connor McDavid•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On track to start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...