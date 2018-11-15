Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: May have suffered lower-body injury

Vasilevskiy will be evaluated by team doctors for a foot or ankle injury Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports -- though early indications are the goaltender suffered a fractured foot, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Losing Vasilevskiy for any amount of time would be a significant blow for a club currently in contention for the Presidents' Trophy. The 24-year-old is second in the league in wins (nine) and is currently sporting career bests in GAA (2.30) and save percentage (.927). With the Russian netminder sidelined, Louis Domingue figures to take over the starting job, while Connor Ingram or Edward Pasquale will likely be called up from the minors to serve as the backup.