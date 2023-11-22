Vasilevskiy (back) won't play Wednesday versus Winnipeg, but he might return during Tampa Bay's upcoming three-game road trip, which will start Friday in Carolina, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Vasilevskiy underwent microdiscectomy surgery in late September and consequently hasn't played this campaign. Once he returns, he'll assume the No. 1 spot and push Jonas Johansson into the backup role. Vasilevskiy had a 34-22-4 record, 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in 60 contests last season. Johansson has struggled with a 3.44 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 16 outings this year, so Vasilevskiy's return should be a huge boost for the Lightning.