Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) will miss this weekend's games, but is expected to return to practice Monday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was last on the ice Friday. He is expected to get the Opening Night start Oct. 9 at home versus Ottawa. Vasilevskiy sparkled in 2024-25, posting a 38-20-5 mark with six shutouts, a 2.18 GAA and a .921 save percentage across 63 regular-season appearances.