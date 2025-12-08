Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Vasilevskiy will miss his third straight game when the Lightning visit Toronto on Monday, and a timeline for his return remains unclear. Still, he won't be eligible for Tuesday's road game against Montreal after landing on the IR list. He has gone 11-6-2 with one shutout, a 2.31 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Jonas Johansson should see the bulk of the starts until Vasilevskiy is back in the fold.