Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Thursday in Game 5.

Vasilevskiy had been average through the first four games, but came to play Thursday. And that's exactly what Tampa Bay needs if they are to advance to the next round. It was Vasilevskiy's 65th career playoff win, tying him with Dominik Hasek for the 12th-most in NHL history. Tampa will look to extend the series Saturday night when they return home for Game 6.