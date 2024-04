Vasilevskiy made 22 saves Saturday during a 6-3 win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Lightning's first-round series.

Tampa Bay's offense finally got rolling against Sergei Bobrovsky, making Vasilevskiy's job much easier, and after his team grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period he made sure Florida would never draw level. The star netminder hasn't played poorly overall but will still take a 3.01 GAA and .899 save percentage into Game 5 on Monday, as the Bolts try to avoid elimination again.