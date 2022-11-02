Vasilevskiy stopped 12 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.
The perennial Vezina contender wasn't particularly busy, but he still had to make some huge saves -- especially after he gifted Ottawa with its third goal midway through the third period by losing possession of the puck behind his own net. Vasilevskiy has now won back-to-back starts for the first time this season, and he'll take a 4-3-0 record, 2.89 GAA and .902 save percentage into his next outing.
