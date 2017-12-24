Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Nabs NHL-leading 23rd win in shutout
Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in a 3-0 win over Minnesota on Saturday for his NHL-leading 23rd win.
It was actually his second shutout in his last five games. And those 23 games match his win total from last season. Vasilveskiy has been putting up Vezina-worthy totals so far, but remember -- fatigue may be a factor as the season wears on with this heavy workload. For now, Vasilevskiy is a rock-star fantasy 'tender.
