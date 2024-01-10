Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

The netminder has alternated solid performances with shaky ones to begin January, but that's been the story for Vasilevskiy ever since he made his belated season debut following back surgery. Through 19 outings, he's 10-9-0 with a 2.95 GAA and .896 save percentage, numbers well below his usual standards. Vasilevskiy's ceiling is far too high to give up on him even in shallow fantasy formats, but he isn't a must-start given his current form.