Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Named Saturday's starter
Vasilevskiy will start Saturday against the Flyers, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
The Lightning netminder's last regulation loss came Dec. 14, with Vasilevskiy owning an 8-0-1 record since suffering that defeat. Philadelphia provides a difficult challenge for Vasilevskiy and the Lightning, as the Flyers are 14-2-4 in home games in 2019-20.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Second straight shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Rising to last year's levels•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Notches sixth straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Vancouver•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Logs fifth straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.