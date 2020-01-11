Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Named Saturday's starter

Vasilevskiy will start Saturday against the Flyers, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Lightning netminder's last regulation loss came Dec. 14, with Vasilevskiy owning an 8-0-1 record since suffering that defeat. Philadelphia provides a difficult challenge for Vasilevskiy and the Lightning, as the Flyers are 14-2-4 in home games in 2019-20.