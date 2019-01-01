Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Near perfect in OT win

Vasilevskiy allowed just one goal on 36 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime road win over the Ducks.

This was an exciting back-and-forth spectacle with Vasilevskiy and John Gibson making one huge save after another. The puck pluggers -- each the top option for their respective club -- combined for 68 saves, with the deciding factor being Brayden Point's OT tally 35 seconds into overtime to help Vasi prevail. The big Russian netminder heads into the new calendar year having crafted a five-game winning streak for the top team in the league.