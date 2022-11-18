Vasilevskiy made 39 saves Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Flames.

The only puck that got past Vasilevskiy came off the stick of Elias Lindholm and through a Nazem Kadri screen, and he can't be faulted for that. You can't stop what you can't see. And otherwise, he was perfect. Vasilevskiy has won two straight games and is now 6-5-1 with a 2.92 GAA and .906 save percentage. The Bolts square off against the Predators on Saturday.