Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ninth-straight win
Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
Vasilevskiy has won nine-straight games and allowed just 16 goals in that span. He is the best of the best. Use him that way.
